NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness.

Svensson had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed a total of 5 hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round.

The rain softened the greens even more than the first round, where two-thirds of the field shot par or better. It also made the 7,328-yard layout play longer, though Svensson continued to set the pace with seven birdies that offset bogeys on the par-4 third and par-3 16th. He shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday.

“The greens were still rolling nice, but they were just wet so you had to hit a lot of soft shots into the green and a lot of chippy iron shots or wedges,” said the Canadian, who napped for an hour in his car during one delay.

Trey Mullinax made a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 13th to reach 13 under and finish his day.

Mark Hubbard (67), Robin Roussel (68) and Brandon Hagy (62) were in at 12 under, while Tom Lewis (four holes left) also was 12 under with Jonathan Byrd (five holes left), Matti Schmid (eight holes left) and Max McGreevy (nine holes left).

Hagy started at No. 10 and eagled the par-4 18th hole with a 148-yard shot from the left rough with a 50-degree gap wedge.

“I was on the side slope over there in the rough and it was a left pin, so not a lot of stuff going for me there,” Hagy said. “But I caught a decent lie and when I hit it my caddie thought it was a little too much and I was like, ‘No, I think it’s pretty good.’ It just landed, took one hop and went right in the hole, so that was pretty cool.”

