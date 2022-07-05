4 K’s? No problem.

After striking out in his first 4 at-bats of the day, Victor Caratini made the most of his 5th.

The Brewers’ catcher hit a walk-off 3-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the Cubs, setting off a wild celebration at home plate.

Manager Craig Counsell loved watching his players enjoy the win.

“You’re happy for the team,” Counsell told Wisconsin Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I wasn’t a Gatorade cooler guy, for sure. You’re just jumping. It’s a time to act like a kid. I remember Jim Leyland used to talk about celebrations, saying that it’s a time for grown men to act like kids. That’s why you want to do those things.”

The Brewers and Cubs are back at it Tuesday night.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:35p.