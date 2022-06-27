WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The first rain delay at Wimbledon came about 40 minutes into the opening day of the tournament.

A light rain began to fall at the All England Club at about 11:40 a.m. and play on 15 courts was suspended.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court at Wimbledon both have a retractable roof, but play doesn’t start in those stadiums until later in the day.

10:40 a.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take the traditional spot in the first match at Centre Court on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three men’s singles titles at the All England Club, will face 81st-ranked Kwon Soon-woo in the first round.

A victory would be Djokovic’s 80th at the All England Club, which would make him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Two locals will fill the other slots in the main stadium.

Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open at the age of 18 last September, will be next on Centre Court, facing Alison Van Utyvanck of Belgium. Then comes Andy Murray, a three-time major champion who won the Wimbledon title in both 2013 and 2016. He will play James Duckworth of Australia.

Other former Grand Slam champions slated to play on Day 1 include Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko.

