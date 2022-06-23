Jon Horst has to hit.

The NBA Draft is Thursday Night, and the Bucks hold the 24th overall pick going in.

They may keep it and select a player.

They may trade it for another asset or an established vet.

Whatever they do, Jon Horst has to get it right.

When you’re fortunate enough to have three max contract players on your team, constructing the rest of the roster becomes a challenge.

It’s a great problem to have, but it underscores the significance of nights like tonight.

This is one of the few opportunities where the Bucks have a crack at adding a difference maker to an already championship-caliber roster.

Nobody within the Bucks organization is complacent.

They want another ring and know they can’t just stand pat.

Keep the pick, trade the pick, I don’t care either way.

Just make sure your roster is better on Friday morning than it is on Thursday night.

