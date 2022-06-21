Keep it simple, stupid.

Pitching and homers.

That’s how the Brewers have to win.

The formula was perfectly on display on Monday night.

7 dominant innings from Corbin Burnes, 1 from Devin Williams, 1 from Josh Hader, good night St. Louis.

Tyrone Taylor provides the only runs with one big swing, and you chalk it up in the win column.

With all the injuries to the pitching staff and all of the struggles on offense, we tend to forget that more often than not over the past 4 years, the Brewers have won games just like they did last night.

You don’t always need to piece together the 5th through 7th innings or manufacture runs with small ball.

Dominant starting pitching and a few timely swings.

That’s it.

It’s unfair to think it’ll be that cut and dry every night.

But come playoff time, have that formula in your head.

Sometimes baseball is a simple game.

The Brewers need to keep it simple come playoff time.

