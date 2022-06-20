ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays through six innings Monday night, and New York leads 1-0.

The 31-year-old right-hander has struck out 10 and walked three, throwing 57 of 93 pitches for strikes at Tropicana Field.

This is the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless innings. He took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop singled.

There have been two no-hitters so far this season, with five New York Mets pitches combining against Philadelphia on April 29 and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels accomplishing the feat against the Rays on May 10.

Cole walked Ji-Man Choi with two outs in the first and then threw a fastball past Randy Arozarena for a called third strike. After walking Brett Phillips with one out in the fifth and Josh Lowe with two outs, Cole struck out René Pinto with a 99 mph fastball.

Choi ended the sixth with a flyout to the left-field warning track.

Cole, a four-time All-Star, entered 6-1 with a 3.33 ERA.

New York took the lead when Anthony Rizzo homered off Shane McClanahan in the first inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.