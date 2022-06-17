SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray has pitched six hitless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has retired 16 straight hitters through the end of the sixth Friday night. He’s struck out nine, walked one and thrown 83 pitches.

Seattle’s ace walked Mike Trout in the first inning, let Matt Duffy on via fielder’s choice and then hit Luis Rengifo with a pitch. He got out of the inning on Max Stassi’s groundout and hasn’t allowed a runner since.

Ray has been off to a rocky start in his first season with Seattle on a $115 million, five-year deal. After winning the Cy Young Award with Toronto last year, he entered Friday 5-6 with a 4.52 ERA.

Ray struck out a pair of batters in the second and third innings, and then struck out the side in the fifth, with Brandon Marsh, Juan Lagares, and Andrew Velazaquez all going down swinging.

In the sixth, Ray got Taylor Ward to fly out to center field, induced a pop-out from Trout and struck out Duffy.

There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. Tylor Megill and four New York Mets relievers combined for one on April 29 against Philadelphia. Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed one against Tampa Bay on May 10.

Seattle’s last no-hitter was thrown by James Paxton on May 8, 2018 at Toronto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.