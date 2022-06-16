By The Associated Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:

STREAKY

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves aim for their 15th straight win, which would tie for the longest streak in franchise history in the post-1900 era. They’ll try to match the mark when they play at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, who have lost 10 in a row.

The Braves, who have been based in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta during the last century, won 15 in a row in 2000 with the likes of Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.

Orlando Arcia, starting at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, helped Atlanta sweep a three-game series at Washington this week in which it hit 13 home runs and outscored the Nationals 27-11.

Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.67 ERA) pitches the opener of the three-game series in Chicago. He is 4-6 with a 5.44 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cubs.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have their longest losing streak since dropping 12 straight last August. Chicago has been outscored 90-28 during its skid.

Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.67) starts the opener for Chicago. He was tagged for five runs while getting only two outs in an 18-4 loss at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

EXTRA SPECIAL

Cleveland star José Ramírez has gotten an extra-base hit in eight straight games, making him the first major leaguer to do it since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2020.

Ramírez hit an opposite-field grounder that hugged the third-base line against an exaggerated shift in the first inning as the Guardians matched a season high with their fourth win in a row, beating Colorado 4-2.

Ramírez and the Guardians open a weekend series at Dodger Stadium against lefty ace Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12 ERA). Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA) starts for Cleveland.

FAMILIAR FACES

Right-hander Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.33 ERA) is slated to start for the Red Sox when they open a three-game interleague series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

The 30-year-old Wacha made his major league debut in 2013 with the Cardinals and helped them reach the World Series, where they faced Boston. Wacha started and lost Game 6, when the Red Sox clinched the championship.

Wacha played his first seven seasons with the Cardinals, going 59-39 with a 3.91 ERA. He was MVP of the 2013 NLCS and an All-Star in 2015 with them.

Wacha will face former St. Louis teammate Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.84) in the series opener.

CATCH THIS

The Colorado Rockies lead the majors with 54 errors, and are having a really rough time lately at Coors Field.

Left fielder Yonathan Daza and reliever Lucas Gilbreath made errors Thursday that led to a pair of unearned runs in a 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

The Rockies have committed at least one error in their last 13 home games, the worst streak in franchise history. They’ll try to get better with the gloves when they open a weekend series at Coors Field against San Diego.

