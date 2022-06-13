He’s the right man for the job.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell made history on Sunday.

The skipper tied the franchise record for all-time managerial wins with a 4 to 1 win over the Nationals.

He’ll surely snatch the record from Phil Garner, maybe as soon as Tuesday against the Mets.

Despite my best efforts to jinx him by asking him about it two weeks ago, this has been a long time coming.

When Counsell was hired to replace Ron Roenicke in 2015, it felt like a safe play.

A local guy in his first managerial gig with a savvy baseball mind that cared deeply about the Brewers.

Not only was it a safe play, but potentially the smartest decision in franchise history.

Counsell shepherded the Brewers through an expedited rebuild, quickly turning them into a perennial contender.

His love of this city and this franchise, his temperament, and his baseball acumen make his the perfect fit.

The job is his for as long as he wants it.

Win #564 will come, maybe as soon as tomorrow.

But the way things are going, Counsell’s going to set that bar so high, it’ll never get touched by anyone that ever comes after.

