What a wild couple of weeks for golf.

Instead of looking forward to the U.S. Open live we should be this time of year, all we can talk about is LIV.

The Saudi-backed upstart tour has lured away some of the games top players with monster cash.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and a host of others have defected from the PGA Tour, opting for, in some cases, hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money.

These players are being ostracized by the PGA Tour and some of its member players.

I totally understand how those players feel and that Tour feel.

At the same time, the LIV defections can still play in The Masters, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

They can’t compete in any other PGA Tour events, nor The Ryder Cup, that we were so fortunate to have in our state last fall.

Will LIV have legs? Only time will tell.

Would I prefer they stay with the PGA Tour? Absolutely.

But, for now, I’ve got no problem with these players chasing the guaranteed money.

As a fan, it gives me more product to watch.

You can go ahead and cast the first stone if you’d willingly turn down 150 million bucks.