1:35 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of the French Open when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle.

The 27th-seeded Anisimova, an American who reached the Roland Garros semifinals at the age of 17 in 2019, was leading 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova walked to the net to concede the match.

Muchova twisted her right foot while serving at 2-all in the second set. She went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor and a trainer, who taped up the ankle.

When play resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.

Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

1:30 p.m.

Diego Schwartzman advanced to the fourth round of the French Open and a potential showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 18th-seeded Bulgarian made 59 unforced errors.

The 15th-seeded Schwartzman will next face either Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene. Schwartzman is 0-6 against Djokovic.

11 a.m.

The big favorites in the men’s draw have third-round matches on Day 6 at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic continues his title defense at Court Philippe Chatrier against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp. Nadal is 8-0 against the Dutchman.

In the nightcap on center court, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Sebastian Korda in what could be a tricky matchup for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz’s only loss in 19 matches on clay this season was to Korda. The 21-year-old American beat Alcaraz last month in Monte Carlo.

In the women’s draw, the youngest player remaining is 18-year-old Coco Gauff and she’ll face the oldest in 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez plays Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

