CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati dominated the Chicago Cubs 20-5 on Thursday, the most runs the Reds have scored in 23 years.

They did it behind a combined 20 hits — including two home runs and five RBIs from Kyle Farmer — and got rookie pitcher Hunter Greene his first win since April 10.

A big third inning made the difference, one in which the Reds scored eight and chased Cubs starter Justin Steele (1-5). Matt Reynolds drove in two with a triple, and Tyler Stephenson and Albert Almora had two-run singles as Cincinnati batted around.

The Reds piled on four more runs off of Chicago shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who was called on to pitch the eighth.

Farmer and Nick Senzel had four hits total, while Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three each.

The last time Cincinnati scored this many runs was at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on May 19, 1999, a 24-12 win.

Greene (2-6) was regularly hitting 100 mph earlier in the season, but topped out at 99.4 on Thursday. He threw 86 pitches through five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out six.

Greene finished the fifth after Willson Contreras and Ian Happ hit back-to-back homers.

Farmer missed the last four games with “general soreness, ” but smacked a two-run homer to center field in the second inning and a solo shot in fifth. It was the first multi-homer game of his career and it came after he’d hit just one home run all season.

He drove in two more runs with a single in the sixth.

Steele was charged with seven runs and seven hits in two innings and failed to get an out in the third. Reliever Scott Effross allowed three more runs and three hits before escaping the third.

Nico Hoerner also homered for the Cubs.

The Cubs and Reds split this four-game series.

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki left the game after injuring his left ring finger during an awkward slide in the third inning. … INF Nick Madrigal will start a rehab assignment on Saturday at Iowa. He has been out with back tightness. … Left-hander Alec Mills is scheduled to pitch three innings on a rehab assignment on Friday, about 55 pitches. Mills is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to come off until June 8

Reds: SS Jose Barrero (wrist surgery) is going to stay at Triple-A Louisville for the time being. “He could come back at any point but we’re not going to rush that,” manager David Bell said.

Cubs: Opens a two-game series at the Chicago White Sox following an off day Friday. Right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-0), who was signed to a minor league earlier this month, is slated to make his third start for the White Sox. The Cubs haven’t said who’ll start yet.

Reds: Open a three-game set at home with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (4-3) is the scheduled starter for the Giants against a Reds pitcher who’s still to be determined.

