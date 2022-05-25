By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 in a wild game Tuesday night.

Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending single off closer Edwin Díaz and the Giants — after blowing a late six-run lead — somehow recovered to pull off two improbable comebacks of their own.

San Francisco squandered an 8-2 lead by giving up seven runs in the eighth to fall behind 11-8. Pederson tied it with a three-run homer in the bottom half, but the Giants trailed 12-11 going into the bottom of the ninth before rallying with two outs to end their five-game losing streak.

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in six runs for the Mets, including a bases-loaded triple that put them ahead in the eighth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.