PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the schedule at the French Open as the second round begins on Day 4.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Alcaraz meets compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 19-year-old Spaniard is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022.

Thirteen-time champion Nadal will close the day on Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session against Corentin Moutet.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Sebastian Baez in the afternoon.

The most intriguing women’s matchup pits 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

