PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The first result of the 2022 French Open is in and No. 26 seed Sorana Cirstea is the first player to reach the second round.

The 32-year-old Romanian moved on with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tatjana Maria of Germany on Court 6 on Sunday.

Cirstea is participating in her 53rd Grand Slam tournament and she has reached one quarterfinal previously — at Roland Garros in 2009.

She made it to the fourth round in Paris a year ago. Cirstea also got that far at the Australian Open in 2017 and this January.

11:10 a.m.

Play in the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament has started on the red clay of Roland Garros in Paris, with none of the COVID-19 restrictions that limited attendance the past two years.

The French Open is the sport’s only major championship that begins on a Sunday.

The schedule includes past Grand Slam title winners such as Sloane Stephens, Garbiñe Muguruza and Dominic Thiem.

The most anticipated match of Day 1 involves Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who is seeded No. 6 and the youngest player to break into the top 10 of the men’s rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Alcaraz’s contest against Juan Ignacio Londero is scheduled to be held last in Court Philippe Chatrier, the site’s main stadium.

Novak Djokovic, last year’s men’s champion, and 13-time champion Nadal are slated to play their first-round matches on Monday. So is the No. 1-ranked woman, Iga Swiatek, who is on a 28-match winning streak.

