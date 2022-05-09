The Milwaukee Bucks look to take a commanding lead in the best-of-7 playoff series with the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Bucks currently lead the series two-to-one.

Fans can hear the Bucks on 620 WTMJ, with Tip-Off set for 6:30p. WTMJ’s Wis. Afternoon News will broadcast live from The Mecca, located in the Deer District, beginning at 3pm. NBA rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game online.

Due to the Bucks game, the Brewers Radio Network will broadcast the Brewers/Reds on ESPN Milwaukee (94.5 FM) at 5:05pm. First pitch is set for 5:35p.

Fans who live in southeastern Wisconsin can stream the Brewers game by clicking here.