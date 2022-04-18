As the Bucks were getting ready to eke out a Game 1 victory over the Bulls on Sunday, Kyrie Irving was putting on a show of his own.

Brooklyn’s immensely-talented star point guard spent the afternoon doing…well…I don’t know what.

Irving dropped 39 points in his team’s buzzer-beating loss to Boston.

But his non-basketball antics are making the headlines.

A former Celtic, himself, Kyrie spent the afternoon flipping multiple birds to fans sitting courtside in Boston, cussing them out along the way.

What are you trying to accomplish here, dude?

I get that your time in Boston came to an acrimonious end.

I get that you’re likely using the haters as your own motivation.

That’s all cool.

But the birds, the open disrespect to fans, it’s gotta stop, even if it’s warranted.

You’ve gotta take the high road.

Right now, it’s making you look like the villain, and oh by the way, it didn’t help your team win, either.

