There are two buttons I don’t like to press: Snooze & Panic.

Those the sage words of football-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso.

The Brewers’ offense may be snoozing right now, but it’s way too early to panic.

There’s no avoiding that the Brewers’ putrid offense in 2021 has rolled into the first 4 games of 2022.

The Crew has been shutout twice.

Once against the Cubs, once against the Orioles, both projected to be division bottom dwellers.

Milwaukee is a horrific 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position so far this season.

All of that being said, we’re 4 games in.

If we’re having this same conversation in mid-May, it’ll be a different story.

For now, though, take your finger off that panic button and hope that these early season struggles end tonight in Baltimore.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.