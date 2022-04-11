Chicago it is.

The Bucks’ quest to repeat as NBA Champions starts with a first round series against the rival Chicago Bulls.

It’s a favorable matchup for Giannis and company.

Just like Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, the Bucks, of late, have owned the Bulls.

They won all 4 games over Chicago this season.

They’ve won 16 of the last 17 overall dating back to 2017.

There could be some fireworks in this series, though.

Chicago players and fans are still frustrated by Grayson Allen’s hard foul on Alex Caruso that broke his wrist back in January.

The Bucks should win this series, but it could be a physical one in the first round.

After all the years of the Bulls dominating the Bucks and the Bradley Center being packed to the brims with red and black, it feels good to say that the Bucks are the favorite.

Stay healthy, take care of business, and advance.

It’s a simple as that in round #1.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.