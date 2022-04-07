A new season.

A clean slate.

That’s how the Milwaukee Brewers are looking at this upcoming season on this Opening Day.

President of Baseball Operations hopes to have a balanced ball club in 2022.

“We know that our primary strength is going to continue to be run prevention,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That’s going to continue to pace our team with the type of pitching we have, the type of defense we have. That’s how we’re going to win a lot of games. We also recognize we need to score more runs than we did last year.”

Scoring more runs starts with former NL MVP Christian Yelich.

“What’s important for Christian, here, is to be a good player on a good team. We’ve had teams in the past where Christian has had to carry us. Where the roster that was around him was such that he had to be the center of everything, and there was a stretch where he was. In ’18 and ’19, he did carry this team, and he carried those teams to pretty significant heights. The way we have our roster constructed now, we’re just looking for Christian to be a good player on a good team. I think that’s the mindset he’s taking, and I think that’s what we’re going to see.”

Stearns’ roster construction continued all the way through Wednesday with the suspension of Pedro Severino.

“He made a mistake. He did not run this substance by the Players’ Association. He didn’t run it by his agent to ensure that it was within the rules, and unfortunately, it was not. He owns it. He takes responsibility for it, and he’s going to pay a steep price for it.”

The Brewers begin their march toward the World Series on Thursday at 1:20p against the Cubs.

You can hear the game on 620 WTMJ.