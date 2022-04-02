By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games.

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had three goals in the first 10 minutes. The Ducks had only three points since their last victory March 6.

The Coyotes, who have lost six of seven, played their first game without leading scorer Clayton Keller, who suffered a fractured femur when he crashed into the boards late in a 5-2 victory over San Jose on Wednesday. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

Josef Korenar had 25 saves for Arizona after replacing starter Karel Vejmelka at 9:42 of the first period after Zegras’ flashy goal gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead. Zegras picked up the puck behind the Coyotes net to Vejmelka’s left and skated around to the other side, where he held the puck on his blade and backhanded it in from chest level.

It’s the second time the 21-year-old rookie has scored on a lacrosse-style goal, with Zegras also pulling off the feat against Montreal on Jan. 27.

The Ducks scored on three of their nine shots against Vejmelka, who was making his seventh straight start. That outburst came after Anaheim had scored just 21 goals during their skid — and never more than three in one game.

Lundestrom skated in alone after a defensive breakdown and flipped a wrist shot from the left circle that got between Vejmelka’s glove and his right pad for a 1-0 lead at 3:38 of the first period.

Mayhew’s rising slap shot from the top of the left circle tipped off Vejmelka’s glove for a 2-0 lead at 7:41. Zegras’ clever goal made it 3-0 two minutes later.

Stolarz stopped the Coyotes’ best chance, when Michael Carcone skated in alone eight minutes in.

Fowler gave the Ducks a 4-0 lead at 5:44 of the second period when he took drop pass from Lundestrom on a 3-on-1 break and beat Korenar on the far side.

The game got chippy late. Each team was assessed two five-minute penalties for fighting in the final nine minutes, and the game was stopped when blood was removed from the ice after Coyotes forward Jay Beagle knocked Troy Terry to the ice in front of the Coyotes’ net.

Both were given fighting penalties, and Beagle was given a two-minute penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct at 14:23. The Coyotes’ Phil Kessel also was given a game misconduct.

NOTES: Keller is expected to miss four to six months after undergoing surgery Thursday. The Coyotes’ leading scorer with 35 goals and 28 assists had played in 357 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the league. … Anaheim Fs Ryan Geltzlaf (lower body) and Jakob Silfverberg (blood clot in leg) were scratched. Getzlaf is listed as day to day. … The Coyotes played without top-six Ds Jakob Chychrun (lower body) and J.J. Moser (upper body) for the eighth straight game. Chychrun has missed the last 10. … The Coyotes recalled F Hudson Fasching from Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Coyotes F Nick Ritchie played in his 400th game. Ritchie was drafted by the Ducks in 2014 and played 287 games for them. Ritchie has eight goals and two assists in 17 games since being acquired from Toronto. … The Coyotes had won six of their last seven home games against Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

Coyotes: Play at Chicago on Sunday.

