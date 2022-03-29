By DAVID BRANDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.

The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.

The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best player over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

Marte is also a good defender at multiple positions though the D-backs hope to play him mostly at second base this season.

D-backs GM Mike Hazen said securing Marte to a long-term deal is important as the team tries to build back toward playoff contention. Arizona lost 110 games last season, which was the second-worst year in franchise history.

