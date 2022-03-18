By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to be a centerpiece of their powerhouse roster.

Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex Friday in a suit and tie, but the 32-year-old slugger quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages.

The Dodgers paid top dollar to get Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, a 12-year run culminating in the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. Los Angeles officially announced the deal moments before Freeman went to work with his new club.

The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.

Freeman batted .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs while playing in 161 regular season games last year. He then hit .304 with five homers and 11 RBIs in the postseason while leading the Braves to their first title since 1995, but Atlanta elected not to re-sign its franchise cornerstone this spring.

The Dodgers have made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons, and they ignored their normal aversion to lavish long-term contracts to lock up Freeman, a Southern California native who still lives in the area during the offseason.

