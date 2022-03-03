By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State for the second time in five days, holding off the Warriors 122-113 on Thursday night after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors never led but got even for the first time since early in the first quarter during a stretch when Moses Moody scored 13 consecutive Golden State points.

Spencer Dinwiddie put the Mavericks back in front for good with a short jumper for a 106-104 lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks held on to hand the Warriors a season-worst third consecutive loss and drop them 7 1/2 games behind NBA-leading Phoenix.

Doncic had 10 rebounds and nine assists, Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Dinwiddie added 17 as the Mavericks took the season series 3-1 with the consecutive victories. Dallas got the first win by rallying from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 26-1 run in a 107-101 win Sunday in San Francisco.

Curry was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points as the Mavericks hounded him at the 3-point line, while Moody hit consecutive 3s to get Golden State even at 104. Jordan Poole scored 23 points.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson finished with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting, including quite a few shots that were way off, in his return after missing two games with an illness.

Dinwiddie scored seven crucial points in the fourth quarter of his home debut after the trade that brought him and Davis Bertans from Washington for Kristaps Porzingis.

Thompson scored eight points in a frenetic third quarter, when the Warriors cut a 14-point halftime deficit in half several times only to see Dallas get it back to double figures. Golden State ended up down eight going to the fourth after Doncic missed a step-back 3 at the buzzer. Doncic had 11 in the quarter.

A rough first half for Thompson was punctuated when he hit the side of the backboard on a corner 3 before Doncic beat him with a cross-over, step-back 3-pointer at the other end. Doncic had 24 points at the break.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Draymond Green was on the bench, missing his 26th consecutive game because of a back injury. The last time he played was the first meeting in Dallas on Jan. 5. … Andre Iguodala, also out with a back injury, missed his 17th consecutive game. Coach Steve Kerr said it was doubtful Iguodala would play in the remaining two games on the four-game road trip, but his return is getting close.

Mavericks: F/C Maxi Kleber (right ankle), F Marquise Chriss (right knee) and G Trey Burke (left shoulder) were out. … The Mavericks have won nine of the past 11 meetings in the series, including three in a row in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Mavericks: Host Sacramento on Saturday.

___

