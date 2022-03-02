NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-January when the Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Durant wasn’t listed on the injury report Wednesday by the Nets, who tweeted a picture of Durant with a caption “The return.”

It’s a desperately needed one for the Nets, who have fallen apart without their superstar forward and tumbled all the way to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn is 5-16 since Durant sprained his left medial collateral ligament Jan. 15. The Nets were 27-15 at the time, second in the East.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points. He was leading the league at the time but would now rank third behind Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo if he had played enough games to qualify.

