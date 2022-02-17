By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season, guaranteeing he will make more than $7 million each season.

Harbaugh’s salary starts at $7.05 million next season and goes up each subsequent year.

If the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions in 2022 and go back to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses. Harbaugh would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh’s contract, obtained Thursday through an open records request, also includes the university contributing $1 million per year to his retirement plan.

Over the length of the deal, Harbaugh’s average annual salary will be more than $7.334 million.

The announcement of the new deal was made two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team,” Harbaugh said Wednesday in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

The terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year.

Harbaugh took to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school’s first bid to the College Football Playoff.

“Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time.” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed from Zhangjiakou, China.

