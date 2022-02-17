BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A devastating fire swept through the century-old clubhouse Thursday at a suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan’s most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof and destroyed the sprawling, multi-story clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

“We have lost our iconic clubhouse,” club president Rick Palmer said.

Members were stunned by the fire.

“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

Greg Kampe, men’s basketball coach at Oakland University, told The Detroit News: “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wood structures in Michigan. Palmer thanked firefighters who saved some priceless memorabilia during a “gut-wrenching day.”

“Only time will tell what is next, but we will move forward with a purpose to honor all those who made this grand building come to life with their golf and their work,” he said.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. … We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

This story has been updated to correct that the club hosted the Ryder Cup in 2004.

