By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert from with Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal Sunday night shortly before the teams played.

“Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player,” Carlisle said.

The Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They’ve been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

LeVert should more than help. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.

“Cleveland is in a great position, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top,” Carlisle said during his pregame new conference, which was slightly delayed as news of the trade broke.

“Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here,” Carlisle said. “He’s a very special person and a very special player. He’s a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I’m going to miss him.”

The league will have to approve the trade before it can be official. That could take some time, but in the short-term, the deal is a potential season-changer for Cleveland.

The Cavs entered Sunday just 1 1/2 games behind Chicago for the top spot in the East. It’s been a stunning ascent for a young Cleveland team that wasn’t expected to do much this season but has overcome injuries and developed quickly.

LeVert will either slide into the starting backcourt alongside All-Star Darius Garland or lead the second unit — a role currently held by Rajon Rondo, who was acquired in a trade after Rondo got hurt.

LeVert has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. He arrived for Sunday’s game unaware the he would soon by changing jerseys and moving into a playoff race.

“We have a unique understanding here with our front office and players, where if a deal gets close, we will talk to the player so he doesn’t see it on social media or somewhere else,” Carlisle said. “We did that with Caris in my office, and (general manager) Chad (Buchanan) on a speaker with us.”

