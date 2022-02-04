By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 25 points, including a driving layup with four seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 111-110 on Thursday night.

There were five lead changes in the final 63 seconds, including Jackson’s winner. Anthony Davis, who led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds, had a chance to win it but missed a running floater as time expired.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points, while Serge Ibaka added 20 points and nine rebounds. Morris made six 3-pointers, including one from the left corner that gave the Clippers a 109-108 advantage with 18 seconds remaining. The Lakers regained the lead on Davis’ dunk before Jackson’s decisive layup.

The Clippers led by 17 with four minutes left in the third quarter before the Lakers started to chip away. The Clippers have won both meetings this season, and 30 of the last 37.

Malik Monk scored 21 points for the Lakers, and Russell Westbrook had 17. Monk’s 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 108-106 lead with 28.1 seconds to go.

The Clippers had a six-point advantage at halftime before outscoring the Lakers 24-13 over the first eight minutes of the third quarter to take an 84-67 lead on 10 points from Jackson and eight by Morris.

The Lakers trailed 94-78 in the final minute of the third quarter before rallying with 12 straight points, including six by Westbrook to get back into the game.

The Clippers were able to push the lead back to 104-97 with 3:27 remaining before the Lakers scored eight straight points, including an 11-foot jumper by Westbrook, to take a 105-104 lead with 63 seconds left.

There were 11 lead changes and 10 ties in the first half before the Clippers closed the half on a 9-3 run to grab a 60-54 halftime advantage.

TIP-INS

Lakers: LeBron James missed his fifth straight game due to swelling in his left knee. … Nine of Davis’ 12 field goals were dunks.

Clippers: Ibaka has reached 4,500 career defensive rebounds. … Ivica Zubac missed his second straight game due to a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Clippers: Host the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.