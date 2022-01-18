MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Title favorite Daniil Medvedev has moved into the second round with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Henri Laaksonen, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to eight matches.

That includes his victory in the U.S. Open final last September, a result that denied top-ranked Novak Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m feeling great . . . hopefully I can show some good signs here throughout the two weeks,” No. 2-seeded Medvedev said. “I like pressure.”

Medvedev is bidding to become the first Russian man to win the Australian Open title since Marat Safin, who beat Lleyton Hewitt in the final in 2005.

4 p.m.

Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud has been forced to withdraw from his first-round match at the Australian Open because of an ankle injury.

The Norwegian player was in the same quarter of the draw as Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ruud twisted his ankle in practice two days before the tournament began.

“I hoped that I would be able to recover and be able to step on court today with the two days that I had, but rolling an ankle usually maybe needs some more time.” Ruud said. “I tried everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately I’ve decided that I’m not ready.”

He was replaced in the draw by Roman Safiulin, a so-called lucky loser from qualifying who will now face Slovakian Alex Molcan in the opening round.

3:25 p.m.

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez has lost in the first round of the Australian Open to local wild-card entry Maddison Inglis.

Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times. She saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2 on 1573 Arena.

For Inglis, it was a first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year’s Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.

It was the third straight year that Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year’s U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.

12:45 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza has extended her first-round success record at Melbourne Park. The 2020 Australian Open finalist and winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon tournaments has never lost a first-round match in her now 10th year of competition here.

Muguruza beat Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4 to open play on Rod Laver Arena.

“I am aware, I am aware,” Muguzura said, laughing, when asked if she was aware of her perfect streak in first-round matches. ”I am so motivated here . . . you are so nervous when everybody can beat everyone, so very happy I managed to finish it off.”

The 20-yaer-old Burel is one of eight women from France to start the main draw at Melbourne Park — the most since 2012.

10:45 a.m.

No. 3 seed and 2020 finalist Garbiñe Muguruza opens play at Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 with a match against Clara Burel. Muguruza lost in the final two years ago.

Burel is one of eight women from France to start the main draw — the most since 2012.

This is Muguruza’s 10th Australian Open main draw appearance and she’s never lost a first-round match.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is set to begin his attempt to win a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays the last afternoon match on the main court. With Novak Djokovic not playing due to his canceled visa, the Russian has emerged as the men’s title favorite.

Also scheduled in action are U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who has a tough opener against 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, five-time finalist Andy Murray and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The forecast is for cloudy skies with a high temperature of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

