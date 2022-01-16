The Packers and 49ers will renew their rivalry on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Fresh off a Wild Card bye-week, the Packers will take on San Francisco this coming Saturday in the divisional round.

The 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

The two teams met in week three of the regular season with the Packers coming out victorious by way of a game winning Mason Crosby field goal.

The two teams have played one another in the playoffs twice in the last four years with the 49ers winning both games in 2018 and 2019.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 7:15 p.m. Our coverage on WTMJ begins at 4:00.