What a year 2021 was for Wisconsin sports fans.

As games continue to be postponed and players continue to go onto COVID lists, it’s easy to focus on the bad of 2021. At least for a moment, I want to focus on the good.

The year will always be remembered for the Bucks winning their first championship in 50 years and they are right there in the mix this season as well.

Most of the other teams in the state also did their part to make it a fun and exciting year.

While falling short of the Super Bowl, the Packers’ deep playoff run and an MVP season for Aaron Rodgers was wildly entertaining with the team in the hunt once again right now.

The Brewers continue to be a perennial playoff contender advancing to the Post-Season for a 4th straight season

The Badgers football team just picked up a Bowl victory and finished off a 9-win season despite a 1-3 start to the season and the future clearly remains bright.

Badgers basketball is ranked in the Top-25. Marquette basketball is clearly headed in the right direction under Shaka Smart and Milwaukee features one of the most exciting players in the country in Patrick Baldwin Jr.

We all desire life and sports to get past the Pandemic. I know I look forward to the day where I no longer have to talk about “Health and Safety Protocols” or the “COVID-19 Reserve List” and don’t have to give updates on whether or not you have to wear a mask in order to attend a game. But as we wait for those things to hopefully happen, at least we have a proverbial front row seat watching some really good teams compete.