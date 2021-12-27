The Packers keep winning.

It’s not always pretty. Saturday’s 24-22 triumph over the Browns was a little too close for comfort as was the previous week’s 31-30 win over the Ravens.

Some will say if you play with fire too often, you will get burned and we certainly saw that happen when the team lost to the Vikings a month ago, but the NFL does not award style points and the Packers, for the most part, continue to rack up victories.

As the top dog in the NFC and the team with the 2nd best odds to win the Super Bowl, they are going to get the best shot of their opponents every week and that’s fine. Right now, there are two goals in front of this team: secure the top seed in the NFC and hoist the Lombardi trophy.

If they end up losing a game before the regular season ends, the top seed would be in jeopardy but being challenged each week can only help the team get ready for a deep post-season run.

It might be cliché but, in the playoffs, championship teams just find a way to win no matter the circumstance. Right now, the description fits the Packers. It’s not a thing of beauty but the team continues to find a way to win.