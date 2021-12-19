By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 25 points to lead No. 13 Michigan to a 74-68 win over fifth-ranked Baylor on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

It was the Wolverines’ first win ever over a top-five team.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament overtime thriller that Baylor won 78-75. NaLyssa Smith made all 11 of her shots from the field in that game. While the stakes weren’t the same, this game was just as competitive.

Leading 66-65 in OT, Emily Kiser made two free throws and Brown added a jumper that gave the Wolverines (11-1) a five-point lead with 1:23 left.

Baylor (9-2) got within 70-68 and after a turnover had a chance to tie it, but Smith missed a drive down the lane with 15 seconds left. Maddie Nolan converted two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to seal the win.

Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Baylor.

With the game tied at 59, Baylor had a chance to win it at the end of regulation. After Michigan star Naz Hillmon fouled out with 22.2 seconds left, the Bears missed a drive by Jordan Lewis. After the ball went out of bounds off a Michigan player, Smith missed a turnaround jumper on the baseline.

Michigan grabbed the rebound and couldn’t get a shot off in the final four-tenths of a second, sending the game to overtime.

The Wolverines were up comfortably by nine late in the third quarter before Hillmon picked up her fourth foul and the Bears were able to rally.

Michigan trailed by three after one quarter and led by four at the half.

Hillmon finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

DRAFT PROSPECTS

Smith and Hillmon are two of the top potential picks in the WNBA draft next spring. The league was holding its annual draft lottery later Sunday afternoon. Many WNBA scouts were in attendance at the game.

HOMECOMING

Baylor coach Nicki Collen spent two seasons as an assistant for the WNBA Connecticut Sun before getting the head coaching job with the Atlanta Dream. She spent three seasons there before taking over at Baylor this year.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears had chances to beat the Wolverines, but couldn’t come up with the big play down the stretch.

Michigan: A signature win for the program as the Wolverines head into the rivalry game against Ohio State. Michigan was 0-33 against top-five teams.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Houston Baptist on Dec. 29 before starting Big 12 play.

Michigan: Hosts Ohio State on Dec. 31 in a Big Ten game. The Wolverines had their game against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the EMU program.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.