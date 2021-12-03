By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury.

Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact.

Veteran Mike Glennon will start for the Giants (4-7). He replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10. Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, will back up Glennon.

Jones, who has started every game this season, sustained what he said was a strained neck against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. The sixth draft pick overall in 2019 practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.

