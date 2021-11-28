By STEVE MEGARGEE

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers withstood pain from a toe injury, threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams outscored Green Bay 11-0 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards as the Packers bounced back from a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon.

Green Bay (9-3) has never lost consecutive games within the same season during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure.

Rodgers, who didn’t practice all week, says he has a fracture of his pinky toe. The injury had caused him to practice just once in the week leading up to his 385-yard, four-touchdown performance at Minnesota.

The Rams (7-4) dropped their third straight game and continually made mistakes to create scoring opportunities for Green Bay, which scored 16 points off three Rams turnovers.

Matthew Stafford went 21 of 38 for 302 yards with three touchdown passes. But he also lost a fumble to set up a touchdown and had an interception returned for a touchdown. Stafford has thrown a pick-6 in each of the last three games.

Odell Beckham Jr. had five catches for 81 yards with a 54-yard touchdown in his second game as a Ram. The Packers pursued Beckham when the Browns released him earlier this season, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection chose the Rams instead.

Rodgers opened the scoring and put the Packers ahead for good with a 1-yard touchdown to cap a drive that began at the Rams 6-yard line. Green Bay’s Rashan Gary, coming back from an elbow injury that sidelined him last week, sacked Stafford and hit the quarterback’s elbow to cause a fumble that Preston Smith recovered to give the Packers first-and-goal.

In the third quarter, Los Angeles’ J.J. Koski was returning a punt when Dominique Dafney forced a fumble that Krys Barnes recovered at the Rams 27. That turnover set up Mason Crosby’s 29-yard field goal that extended Green Bay’s lead to 30-17.

Later in the third, Rasul Douglas made it 36-17 by stepping in front of Stafford’s pass to Cooper Kupp and scoring his first career touchdown on a 32-yard interception return.

INJURED

Rams: Koski hurt his hamstring in the second half.

Packers: Cobb didn’t play the second half due to a groin injury. Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards in the first half. … Packers CB Kevin King didn’t play because of injuries to his knee and hip. … S Darnell Savage walked slowly to the sideline after taking a hard hit on the onside kick.

HONORING WOODSON

The Packers honored former defensive back Charles Woodson during a halftime ceremony. Woodson’s name has been placed on the Lambeau Field façade to honor his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-12 and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

A moment of silence was held before the game to remember the victims of the parade crash in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Six people were killed and more than 60 were injured when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade on Sept. 21. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

UP NEXT

Rams: host Jacksonville next Sunday.

Packers: Off next week before hosting Chicago on Dec. 12.

