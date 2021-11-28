By The Associated Press

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):

3:09 p.m.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will be playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing only one game due to a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Jones practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report. The Packers have declared him active for Sunday’s game.

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) also are returning from one-game absences. The Packers won’t have cornerback Kevin King, who is dealing with injuries to his hip and knee.

3:01 p.m.

Carson Wentz has thrown three touchdown passes in the first half to give Indianapolis a 24-14 lead over Tom Brady and the injury-depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

Linebacker Devin White started the game despite being listed as questionable with an injured quadriceps. But he left the game in the first half with a hip injury. He has not returned. Defensive tackle Vita Vea also left briefly after losing a tooth and starting cornerback Jameel Dean has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury.

The Colts lost 2020 All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner late in the first half with a right knee injury. He is listed as questionable.

All of it occurred on a day Robert Mathis, the Colts career sacks leader with 123, was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

2:51 p.m.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon has had a huge first half.

Mixon rushed 20 times for 117 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown plunge as the Bengals rolled to a 31-3 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mixon’s hot start followed a 123-yard, two-TD performance in the Bengals’ 32-13 win over Las Vegas last Sunday. The five-year veteran has at least once touchdown in his last eight games, and at least one rushing touchdown in the last five.

It’s his third 100-yard game of the season.

2:44 p.m.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard recorded his 25th career interception in his 67th NFL game in the first half against Carolina Panthers.

The former second-round pick from Baylor is the fastest player to record 25 interceptions since 1990, surpassing Marcus Peters (68 games).

The Dolphins have intercepted Cam Newton twice and blocked a punt for a touchdown and lead Carolina 21-10 at halftime. Miami is seeking its fourth straight win.

___ 2:30 p.m.

Linebacker Tae Crowder made a goal-line interception on the final play of the first half to preserve the New York Giants’ 3-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in a defensive struggle between the NFC East rivals.

Faced with a third-and-goal at the 1 with :08 showing on the clock, Jalen Hurts was under pressure rolling to his right and threw the ball almost right at Crowder who intercepted and fumbled out of bounds on his return as the clock ran out. It’s the first time the Eagles have been shutout in the first half this season.

Graham Gano kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Giants in the first quarter and missed another from 51 yards, ending a streak of 12 in a row.

2:17 p.m.

It was doink, and doink again for Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock.

Bullock clanged it off the right upright on an extra point after the Titans scored in the second quarter that would have tied the game with the Patriots 7-7. Then he did the same thing on a 44-yard field goal attempt on Tennessee’s next possession for another miss.

Bullock had been 18 of 20 on field goals and 28 of 30 on extra points this season.

The Patriots lead 13-6 late in the second quarter.

2:10 p.m. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is still perfect with the red challenge flag this season. This one he didn’t even think he needed to throw.

Tennessee was on the Patriots 1-yard line when Ryan Tannehill connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The receiver slipped and fell before reaching the goal line, but he reached for the end zone while he was on the ground. He was ruled down at the 1, but Vrabel argued with the officials that he hadn’t been touched before the ball crossed the plane of the goal line.

When he couldn’t persuade them to correct the call on their own, he reluctantly threw the flag. Vrabel is 4-for-4 on challenges.

1:45 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a hot start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading 17-3 early in the second quarter.

The Bengals (6-4) took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards, with Joe Mixon rushing for 49 yards on seven carries, and quarterback Joe Burrow finishing it with an 8-yard scramble for the touchdown.

On the second play of the Steelers’ first possession, Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by Cincinnati’s Eli Apple, who returned it 50 yards to the Pittsburgh 5. But the Bengals had to settle for an Evan McPherson field goal after Burrow was sacked for a 12-yard loss.

After Chris Bosworth got Pittsburgh (5-4-1) on the board with a 41-yard field goal, Burrow threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins.

The Bengals, who beat the Steelers by double digits in September, are going for their first season sweep since 2009.

1:40 p.m.

The New York Giants lead the Philadelphia Eagles 3-0 at the end of the first quarter behind a 35-yard field goal by Graham Gano that was set up by a 20-yard flea flicker screen pass to tight end Evan Engram.

Philadelphia’s best drive ended when nickel back Darnay Holmes intercepted Jalen Hurts at the 5-yard line.

On the injury front, Eagles center Jason Kelce is questionable to return with a knee injury. Giants linebacker Trent Harris is questionable to return with ankle injury.

11:55 a.m.

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Miami fighting for their playoff lives — and looking to snap a dubious streak.

Newton has lost his past nine starts as the Panthers starting quarterback going back to 2018. His previous win as Carolina’s starting quarterback came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers (5-6) are tied for 10th in the NFC.

Newton was terrific in the previous Dolphins-Panthers meeting in 2017, completing 21 of 35 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Newton also carried five times for 95 yards in the 45-21 win.

The Dolphins started the season 1-7, but have rallied to win three straight games.

