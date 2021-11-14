By The Associated Press

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:05 p.m.

Washington defensive end Chase Young has limped off the field with help after hurting his right knee in the second quarter against Tampa Bay.

The team said Young would not return to the game.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year crumpled to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact injury after trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush.

Young pulled off and threw his helmet while down on the field before he was checked on by team trainers.

A cart was driven out onto the grass, but Young did not get on it. Instead, he motioned for right guard Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.

A wincing Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people while walking with a hitch.

Young has 1 1/2 sacks this season. He had 7 1/2 last season.

Washington’s other starting defensive end, Montez Sweat, went on injured reserve this week with a broken jaw.

___

1:45 p.m.

Tom Terrific has been anything but so far against Washington as Tampa Bay comes off its bye week.

Tom Brady is already up to two interceptions Sunday. That’s only the third time in his career he’s had that many in the first quarter of a game, including the playoffs.

He came into this game having been picked off a total of only five times all season.

The Bucs QB was intercepted twice in a loss to New Orleans in the Super Bowl champs’ last game, two weeks ago, and he has three picks in a seven-pass span.

On Sunday, cornerback William Jackson III grabbed a pass after it went off Tampa Bay rookie receiver Jaelon Darden. That set up Washington at Tampa Bay’s 28 and led to a field goal by new kicker Joey Slye.

Brady’s second interception was pulled in by Bobby McCain when a pass went straight to him. It appeared that Brady and his nearest receiver, Mike Evans, were not on the same page on the play.

That was followed by a 10-play, 46-yard drive that ended with Taylor Heinicke’s 20-yard TD pass to DeAndre Carter to put Washington ahead 13-0 early in the second quarter.

___

1:30 p.m.

Mason Rudolph didn’t take long to get comfortable in his a spot start for Pittsburgh after Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Rudolph led the Steelers crisply down the field on their opening drive against winless Detroit. He ended it with a 9-yard touchdown pass to James Washington, who starred alongside Rudolph at Oklahoma State before being drafted by Pittsburgh.

Rudolph didn’t know he was starting until less than 24 hours before kickoff when Roethlisberger went on the COVID-19 list. Rudolph is 5-4 as a starter with Pittsburgh.

___

1:25 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a strong start thanks to their special teams.

Zaire Franklin blocked Jacksonville’s punt in the first quarter, and the ball was picked up by E.J. Speed at the 12-yard line and run in for a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor, who is closing in on the NFL rushing lead with Tennessee star Derrick Henry sidelined, followed with a score on the next drive to put the Colts up 17-0.

___

1:20 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Bud Dupree for the rest of the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dupree went to the locker room after the Titans’ opening defensive series. The Titans announced he’ll miss the rest of the game with an abdominal issue.

The linebacker was Tennessee’s biggest free agent signee in March. Dupree has been limited to six games before Sunday recovering from the ACL he tore last December while with Pittsburgh. He has one sack so far this season.

Tennessee already has two sacks against Trevor Siemian in the first quarter of a scoreless game.

___

1:10 p.m.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is a late scratch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington. He hurt his calf during pregame warmups.

This is the third game in a row missed by Sherman, who previously was sidelined with a bad hamstring.

He last played in a victory over Philadelphia on Oct. 14.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs are 6-2 heading into the matchup at Washington, which is 2-6. Tampa Bay beat Washington in the playoffs last season.

___

12:55 p.m.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to face the team that fired him after five games last year with Atlanta visiting the Cowboys.

Quinn does a pregame workout by running the stairs in the lower level at AT&T Stadium. While walking the field after his workout, Quinn stopped several times to chat with members of the Falcons’ staff. He also visited with owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Matt Ryan.

Atlanta reached the Super Bowl during the 2016 season under Quinn. The Falcons infamously lost to New England 34-28 in overtime after leading 28-3 in the third quarter in Houston.

Quinn was in his sixth season with the Falcons last year when he was fired after an 0-5 start. Atlanta became the first team to lose consecutive games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. One of those losses was at the Cowboys. Dallas won 40-39 on a field goal on the final play after recovering an onside kick that the Falcons easily could have but let it roll past the 10-yard mark.

___

12:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the winless Detroit Lions without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The 39-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday night. Mason Rudolph is set to start for a Steelers team that has won four straight games.

The rest of the lineup of early afternoon kickoffs includes Cleveland at New England, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at Washington, Buffalo at the New York Jets, Atlanta at Dallas, and New Orleans at Tennessee.

The Titans placed wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday, further depleting an offense already missing star running back Derrick Henry.

Other prominent players who have been declared inactive this afternoon include Browns running back Nick Chubb (COVID-19), Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee), Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and Patriots running back Damien Harris (concussion).

___

11:35 a.m.

The Denver Broncos signed quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad in case the COVID-19 virus further affects their QBs.

Backup Drew Lock has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since contracting the virus last weekend.

As close contacts to Lock, starter Teddy Bridgwater and third-stringer Brett Rypien have been taking daily coronavirus tests. If they pass their tests again today, they’ll be active for the Broncos’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon.

If not, Etling would serve as the emergency quarterback. He’s a 2018 seventh-round pick out of LSU who has spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots and Falcons.

The Broncos have been dealing with COVID-19 issues for almost three weeks with six players and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur testing positive.

On Saturday, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. — Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

11 a.m.

The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff of the team’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad to take Lotulelei’s place for the game.

Lotulelei has two sacks and 14 tackles in seven games, all starts, this season for the Bills.

The 31-year-old Lotulelei opted out last season because of concerns about the pandemic. He was placed in COVID-19 protocols during training camp after he was deemed to be a close contact, and was activated on Aug. 27.

Bryant, who joined Buffalo’s practice squad last year, hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since 2019 with Cleveland. He was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2016, and has also spent time with the Jets and Miami Dolphins as well as Winnipeg and Montreal of the Canadian Football League. — Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

