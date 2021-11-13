The Green Bay Packers activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The move means that Rodgers will be eligible to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

#Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom off the reserve/COVID-19 list



Roster moves ahead of #SEAvsGB 📰 https://t.co/W25i7agLFJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2021

Although he is eligible to play, the Packers added Rodgers to the injury report with a toe injury.

“Aaron Rodgers has been added to the injury report with no game-status designation for tomorrow’s game against the Seahawks,” the team wrote in a press release.

Rodgers is expected to start Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on WTMJ.