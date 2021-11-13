The 2021 WIAA high school football season will come to an end this week as 14 teams from seven different divisions compete for a state championship.
Here are the results from Friday night’s semifinal games:
DIVISION 1
Franklin 26, Appleton North 19
Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31
DIVISION 2
Waunakee 27, Hartford 20
Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10
DIVISION 3
Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21
Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14
DIVISION 4
Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7
Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19
DIVISION 5
Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18
Mayville 42, Belleville 25
DIVISION 6
Colby 28, Durand 24
St. Mary’s Springs 35, Darlington 24
DIVISION 7
Coleman 28, Regis 22
Reedsville 47, Cashton 8
The 2021 State Football Championships will be played Thursday and Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The schedule looks like this:
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021
DIVISION 7 – Coleman vs Reedsville @ 10:00 a.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)
DIVISION 6 – Colby vs St. Mary’s Springs @ 1:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)
DIVISION 5 – Aquanis vs Mayville @ 4:00 p.m.
DIVISION 4 – Ellsworth vs Catholic Memorial @ 7:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021
DIVISION 3 – Rice Lake vs Pewaukee @ 10:00 a.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)
DIVISION 2 – Waunakee vs Homestead @ 1:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)
DIVISION 1 – Franklin vs Sun Prairie @ 4:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)