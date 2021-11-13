The 2021 WIAA high school football season will come to an end this week as 14 teams from seven different divisions compete for a state championship.

Here are the results from Friday night’s semifinal games:

DIVISION 1

Franklin 26, Appleton North 19

Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31

DIVISION 2

Waunakee 27, Hartford 20

Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10

DIVISION 3

Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21

Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14

DIVISION 4

Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7

Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19

DIVISION 5

Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18

Mayville 42, Belleville 25

DIVISION 6

Colby 28, Durand 24

St. Mary’s Springs 35, Darlington 24

DIVISION 7

Coleman 28, Regis 22

Reedsville 47, Cashton 8

The 2021 State Football Championships will be played Thursday and Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The schedule looks like this:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

DIVISION 7 – Coleman vs Reedsville @ 10:00 a.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)

DIVISION 6 – Colby vs St. Mary’s Springs @ 1:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)

DIVISION 5 – Aquanis vs Mayville @ 4:00 p.m.

DIVISION 4 – Ellsworth vs Catholic Memorial @ 7:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021

DIVISION 3 – Rice Lake vs Pewaukee @ 10:00 a.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)

DIVISION 2 – Waunakee vs Homestead @ 1:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)

DIVISION 1 – Franklin vs Sun Prairie @ 4:00 p.m. (Game can be heard on ESPN 540 AM)