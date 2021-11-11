By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies.

Mora has been out of coaching and has been working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record.

He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down.

The Huskies are 1-8 in the their first season playing as an independent in football.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.