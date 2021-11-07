By The Associated Press

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):

1:35 p.m.

The Browns got a dramatic score at the end of a dramatic week.

Cornerback Denzel Ward picked off Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow at the 1-yard line and returned it 99 yards to give Cleveland a 7-0 lead.

Ward, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, stepped in front of rookie Ja’Marr Chase near the goal line to make the pick on Burrow. Ward then returned it down the sideline, picking up a couple blocks to score.

It’s been quite a week for the Browns, who dealt with a massive distraction as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from the team and is being released.

1:10 p.m.

The Denver Broncos are without new sacks leader Malik Reed because of injury in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Reed is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys because of a hip injury. Dak Prescott is back at quarterback for Dallas after missing a game with a strained right calf.

Miller had a team-leading 4½ sacks when he was traded. Reed is next with four after getting two in last week’s victory over Washington.

The Cowboys are on a six-game winning streak since losing their opener. But Denver has won six in a row in the series. The Broncos ended a four-game skid against Washington.

12:45 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday in November.

Week 9’s slate of games features five Super Bowl rematches, two more than any other week in league history.

The first one actually came Thursday night with the Colts’ 45-30 win over the Jets. That was a rematch of Super Bowl 3 which the Jets won 16-7 after Joe Namath guaranteed an upset.

The others are:

—The Broncos at Cowboys, a repeat of Super Bowl 12, which Dallas won 27-10.

—Patriots at Panthers, a repeat of Super Bowl 38, which the Pats won 32-29.

—Packers at Chiefs. This repeat of the first Super Bowl which Green Bay won 35-10 has lost some luster with Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 infection that means Patrick Mahomes will match up against Green Bay backup Jordan Love instead.

—And the Titans at Rams tonight. That’s a repeat of Super Bowl 34, which the Rams, then based in St. Louis, won 23-16. Von Miller might make his Rams debut if a sore left ankle allows. The Broncos traded him to L.A. for a pair of second-day draft picks earlier in the week.

12:25 p.m.

Mark Ingram can make franchise history for the New Orleans Saints when they host Atlanta in one of the early games on the NFL’s Sunday slate.

The 2009 Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, drafted 28th overall by New Orleans in 2011, rejoined the Saints on Oct. 29 of this season when he was acquired in a trade with Houston. Ingram now needs 63 yards rushing to eclipse Deuce McAllister’s all-time Saints rushing mark of 6,096 yards that has stood since 2008.

The Saints (5-2) are seeking their fourth straight victory, which would move them into a tie atop the NFC South with the Buccaneers.

New Orleans is starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback following his solid performance in a victory over Tampa Bay last week after Jameis Winston left in the second quarter with a season-ending knee injury. Siemian was named starter this week over Taysom Hill, who is active for the first time since his concussion at Washington on Oct. 10.

11:55 a.m.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are both active for the game against the New England Patriots.

Darnold has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, but is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to a Panthers team spokesman, coach Matt Rhule is waiting until after the warmup to determine whether or not Darnold or his backup P.J. Walker will start.

McCaffrey is expected to start, but will likely see a reduced number of reps after missing the past five weeks with a hamstring injury, according to Rhule. McCaffrey was removed from injured reserve on Saturday. The Panthers (4-4) were 1-4 without McCaffrey on the field.

The Patriots (4-4) will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the Dolphins’ decision.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of the finger injury.

It’ll be Brissett’s fourth start of the season for Miami, after Tagovailoa missed three other games with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had said Friday that he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to play against the Texans.

—AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

