BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for the second straight day as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with the polarizing wide receiver, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The team hasn’t reached a conclusion yet on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Cleveland could waive Beckham or bring him back, which seems like a long shot at this point.

The Browns (4-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

Beckham’s drama-filled tenure in Cleveland has probably come to an end after a disruptive few days.

On Tuesday, Beckham’s father shared a social media post highlighting plays in which his son was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw him the ball.

The Browns told Beckham not to report to practice and afterward Mayfield said he has not heard from his teammate. Mayfield said he was caught off guard by the video, which was released hours before the NFL trade deadline.

“I’ve had conversations with his dad before, man to man, face to face,” Mayfield said. “I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it. I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But hurt? Nah, I’m good. I’ll be all right.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski also said he had not spoken with Beckham, who hasn’t produced as expected since coming to the Browns in a 2019 trade from the New York Giants.

Beckham has had only two 100-yard games in 2 1/2 seasons with Cleveland. When he was hurt and sidelined last year with a knee injury, Mayfield played his best, the Browns ended their playoff drought and won in the playoffs for the first time since 1994.

On Sunday, Mayfield threw just two passes toward Beckham and that seemed to be a tipping point for the 28-year-old.

