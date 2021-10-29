ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and a pair of relievers have combined on a no-hitter through seven innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson went the first five innings. The 23-year-old rookie had thrown 76 pitches when he was pulled by manager Brian Snitker.

A.J. Minter worked the sixth and Luke Jackson pitched the seventh, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

There were a record nine no-hitters in the regular season, passing a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884. Most of this year’s gems came before Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter with a pitch, throwing only 39 strikes. It was 49 degrees, misty and windy at the outset — earlier this year, the right-hander from upstate New York near Albany said cold weather didn’t bother him.

The only rookie starter to go longer with a no-hit bid in the World Series was Jeff Tesreau of the New York Giants in 1912 against the Boston Red Sox. Tris Speaker broke it up with a one-out triple in the sixth.

