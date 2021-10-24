Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).
Fourth Quarter
Green Bay 24, Washington 10
Chris Blewitt 45-yard FG
Green Bay 24, Washington 7
Mason Crosby 39-yard FG
Third Quarter
Green Bay 21, Washington 7
Rodgers 20-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan
HALFTIME
Second Quarter
Green Bay 14, Washington 7
Rodgers 10-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard
First Quarter
Green Bay 7, Washington 7
Taylor Heinicke 40-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin
Green Bay 7, Washington 0
Rodgers 17-yard TD pass to Davante Adams
Game Story
The Packers put their 5-game winning streak on the line Sunday they host the Washington Football Team this afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay will be without starting center Josh Meyers who was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears.
Today’s game kicks off at 12 p.m.