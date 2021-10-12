UPDATE: The Brewers will start pitcher Eric Lauer in Tuesday’s Game 4 of the NLDS. The Braves will bring Game 1 starter Charlie Morton back on short rest.

The Braves lead the Best-of-Five series two-games-to-one.

Manager Craig Counsell kept quiet about his starter when talking to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday

“There will be a starter out there,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’ll piece together the 9 innings, and get ourselves a win.”

Could Game 1 starter Corbin Burnes, though, pitch in relief today?

“We’re still looking at all of that. We’ll figure that out as the day goes on.”

Coverage of Game 4 on 620 WTMJ starts at 3:30p.

