The Milwaukee Brewers kick off their post-season run against the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon with Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series (NLDS).

First pitch at American Family Field is set for 3:37pm. WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner will broadcast outside the stadium beginning at 12pm. Wagner’s guests will include: Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker and team principal owner Mark Attanasio. Fans in southeast Wisconsin can stream the game here.

Because of the Brewers, fans can hear the Milwaukee Bucks’ pre-season matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee on Friday evening.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.