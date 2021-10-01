The Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up the MLB regular season while the Packers host the Steelers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3rd.

WTMJ’s Packers Game Day coverage will begin at 12pm with Packer Opening Drive. Kick off is at 3:25p. Fans can also stream the game on their desktop. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on mobile devices.

With the Packers on WTMJ, the Brewers and Dodgers will air on 94.5 ESPN. Pregame coverage begins at 1:35p CT with first pitch after 2p. Fans in southeast Wisconsin can stream the game here.