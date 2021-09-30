NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez was immediately removed from the game by manager Don Mattingly after failing to run out a flyball in the third inning against the New York Mets on Friday night.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

