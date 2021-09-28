On Monday morning on 620 WTMJ, I didn’t even mention the Wisconsin Badgers in my sportscasts.

Quite frankly, they weren’t worth mentioning after their 41 to 13 drubbing at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Nobody wanted or needed to relive that, especially after the wonderful Wisconsin sports Sunday that we had.

Now, though, the 1 and 2 Badgers turn their attention to 14th ranked Michigan this weekend.

It’s very possible 1 and 2 could turn into 1 and 3.

I’m rooting for him, but Graham Mertz just has not lived up to the high expectations coming out of high school.

It seems like the same script for the Badgers every year.

The quarterback is fine, but not elite.

The running game and defense carries them to a point where they can beat good teams and sometimes, a great team.

Periodically, they’ll pull off a big-time upset.

Is that good enough for you, Madison?

The answer has to be no.

It’s not 1990, anymore.

The Rose Bowl doesn’t matter.

It’s about getting to the College Football Playoff.

The Badgers aren’t getting there unless they undergo a deep philosophical change.

Football isn’t a ground and pound game anymore.

You’re not going to beat the best teams with running and defense.

And truly elite quarterbacks don’t want to come to a place where the philosophy is handing off the football.

Until we see major changes in Madison, expect similar results to what we saw on Saturday.

A good team that can’t stack up with the great.

A team that will always be on the outside looking in come January.

